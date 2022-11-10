Highview Athletic unveil new facilities in Graignamanagh

As a club Highview Athletic FC were overwhelmed with the turnout on Sunday for their Official Opening of the new full size Astro turf with community walkway and floodlighting.

They were joined by members of their original committee and team and there was also fun and games with the younger children in the club.

The parents brought plenty of food, sweets and snacks for everyone to enjoy.

Special mention must go to their committee, who facilitated the smooth running of the event, and to the GAA for rearranging their U21 game to ensure everyone could enjoy both events.

They were grateful to all the special guests, who made the journey to Harristown, and in particular to Niall Quinn, who cut the ribbon with Chairperson Louise Doyle, he also made sure to stay for plenty of pictures, signing jerseys and chats with everyone there.

The day ended with a highly entertaining Highview Legends Game, with local referee Paddy Walsh.