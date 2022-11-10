Under 15 Hurling- First half goal proves crucial as ’Boro beat Village in thrilling derby

City rivals Dicksboro and James Stephens faced off against each other in another county final and it was the 'Boro who held the edge as they claimed victory in the Under 15 A Hurling decider.

Dicksboro opened the scoring with a well-taken free from Patrick Lacey, but Larry Phelan quickly levelled as he got on the end of a long range free from James Bergin to make it a point each after only a couple of minutes. Again it was Patrick Lacey who put the ’Boro in front when he pointed a free from a slight angle after full-forward Anthony Clifford was fouled.

The sides were back on level terms when Conor McEvoy converted a free for James Stephens. James Bergin had started very well at centre-back for the Village and was in dominant form, spoiling attack after attack for Dicksboro.

While James Stephens had the majority of the ball early on they never made use of the extra possession - it was Dicksboro who were a little more economical with fewer chances and when Thomas Treacy goaled in typical corner-forward style to make the score 1-2 to 0-2 in favour of the winners the Village must have wondered how they were behind in this game.

After the goal it was again James Stephens who had the majority of the ball, Conor McEvoy pointing a free. It was a good response for James Stephens, but the big goal chance they needed didn’t materialise. Zac Scanlon went close, but Ciaran Power pulled off a cracking save to keep the ’Boro boys in the game.

For all the ball James Stephens had they just couldn’t get the scoreboard moving. Their only other scores in the first half came from two McEvoy frees and a Bill McDermott point which was the result of a quickly taken free. On the other hand Patrick Lacey, now moved from centre-forward to wing-forward, got a point from play as too did Anthony Clifford.

Dicksboro got the last score of the half when corner forward Eoin Moore was fouled and Patrick Lacey fired over the resulting free to leave his side 1-5 to 0-6 ahead.

The second half started brightly with a Zac Scanlon point straight from the throw-in for James Stephens but Patrick Lacey answered in style, the player becoming more involved since moving to wing-forward for Dicksboro.



Both teams had a number of chances of scores from play and frees but scores proved hard to come by in a blistering final where not an inch was given on the field.

After some more great work from Zac Scanlon the Village won another free which Conor McEvoy converted to put the minimum between the teams. Dicksboro respond well and a point scored by Patrick Lacey could so well have been a goal when his shot blazed just over the crossbar. He followed this up with another pointed free to make the first half goal the difference.

Full-forward Darragh Power hit back for James Stephens, scoring a point where he showed great strength to hold off opponent Luke Kerwick while striking the ball. The Village, still throwing everything at the Dicksboro full-back line, got another goal chance when Zac Scanlon found Bill McDermott but his shot was again saved by Ciaran Power in the ’Boro goal, before the ensuing scramble ended in a free out.

The Dicksboro full-back line was under severe pressure, but held firm. James Stephens snagged another point from a free, but from here on in it was all Dicksboro. They scored four unanswered points, pulling away in style.

With a final flurry from Anthony Clifford, Patrick Lacey, Luke Browne and Eoin Moore the ’Boro rounded off a solid performance in a hard-fought final.