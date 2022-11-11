Strong and steady show wins it for Emeralds in Under 15 C Final

A very strong Emeralds (Urlingford) side put up a big score to get their hands on the county silverware.

The North Kilkenny side had a real battle of it though, as a fast start saw their opponents, Conahy Shamrocks, race into an early lead. When Daniel Mooney goaled to make it 2-2 to 0-6 the Shamrocks must have been delighted with the start they got against the wind.

Led by John Kennedy, who gave an awesome display at centre-back, they seemed to be motoring well. Emeralds, on the other hand, were tipping over the points and going about their business quietly but very efficiently with Callum Lawlor the main source for scores.

By half-time the scoreboard read 0-9 to 2-2, Kennedy’s display keeping Conahy in the game.

Conahy started the second half very well and an early goal chance was scuppered when Jack Rhatigan saw his chance saved by Richard Costello in the Emeralds goal.



Emeralds again pointed just before a big moment in the game when corner-forward Cian Hickey found the net for the champions to make it 1-10 to 2-2 in favour of the Emeralds.

Conahy now needed a response but their efforts couldn’t yield the response they craved - the champions went on to shoot three unanswered points and a goal from Dylan Ivors to make a comeback look very unlikely, followed by two Callum Lawlor frees and a point from captain Oisin Quinlan.

Credit to Conahy Shamrocks, who battled hard for the remainder of the game, they added some great scores. There were two pointed frees from Jack Rhatigan, one from Daniel Mooney and a stylish point from sub Rory Sherman when he pointed over his shoulder from 30 yards out.

However, the day belonged to Emeralds. Further points from Callum Lawlor, Darragh Hickey and Dylan Ivors saw then run out deserving winners.