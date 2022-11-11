Evergreen and Bridge United advance in FAI Junior Cup

Three Kilkenny clubs were in FAI Junior Cup action last week as Evergreen played host to Laois’s Crettyard United while Bridge United and Fort Rangers met in Goresbridge.

City side Evergreen were involved in a thrilling encounter with Crettayrd that saw five goals in total over the course of the 90 minutes.

Although it was only a short trip to the Kells Road for the visitors, they were quickly on the backfoot when Declan McQuillian gave Evergreen the lead after only eight minutes of action.

Crettyard did get back on level terms before the break as the teams remained deadlocked at one goal apiece after a hugely competitive half of football.

The nip and tuck impact of the game duly continued until Mikey Drennan put Evergreen back in front inside the final quarter with a brilliant individual effort as he controlled the ball before finding the net on the turn.

Crettyard weren’t going away easily though and they deservedly equalised with a minute to go on the clock.

Extra-time and a further 30 minutes loomed large at that stage but Evergreen were relentless in the final few minutes and after winning a corner, Lee Delaney rose highest to power a header past the stranded Crettyard goalkeeper.

At the same time as the game on the Kells Road, Bridge United secured a 4-2 win over Fort Rangers.

Unlike the Evergreen game, this one did go all the way to extra-time and it was the home side who did enough to book their spot in the next round.

There will be more Kilkenny representation in the competition this weekend when St Canices travel to Carlow to take on Vale Wanderers in Leighlinbridge.

Despite the cup fare, there was still plenty of action on the league front with two games taking place in the Junior St Canices Credit Union Premier Division.

Freebooters travelled to Rathdowney to take on Clover United and they returned to Kilkenny with all three points.

It was a dominant display from the city side who are about to embark on a significant development with their home ground at the Fairgreen about to be transformed into a new all-weather pitch that should be ready for action next March.

For the time being they can be happy with the performance on Sunday as goals from Jamie Holden, Henry O’Neill and Joe Banville secured ‘Booters their fourth win of the season as they keep hold of their 100% league record thus far.

As a result Freebooters currently sit pretty at the top of the table and they will be confident of putting in a more challenging quest for the title this term.

The other premier division clash saw Thomastown United move within two points of league leaders Freebooters after they had a 2-1 victory over bottom side Callan United.

Nathan Sherry and Kelvyn Skehan got on the scoresheet for the winners and although Callan got a second half consolation, it wasn’t enough to help them pick up their first point of the seasona nd they remain pointless after five games.

Freebooters and Thomastown will meet in a big top of the table clash on Sunday as both sides try to keep the pressure on defending champions Evergreen.

There was just one game in the Junior Intosport.ie Division 1 League and St Canices look to be maintaining their march through the leagues as they made it three wins from three even though they are only newly promoted to the second tier.

Their latest victory came at the expense of Laois side Lions as they ran out 2-1 winners in Durrow.

Tony Delaney got a double on the day for the Saints and they can look ahead with a fair degree of confidence to their FAI Junior Cup clash with Vale Wanderers.

There was three games in the Junior Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2 League and there was a total of 11 goals as attacks took on the best form of defence.

Seven of the goals came in United Park as Thomastown’s second string side fell to a very heavy defeat at the hands of Tullaroan side who ran out emphatic 6-1 winners.

The result ensures Tullaroan remain unbeaten and they sit in second place behind Evergreen C.

Evergreen are four wins from five but they were pushed to their limit on Sunday when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at home to St Johns.

The final game in the division saw Freshford Town grab three points at home to River Rangers at Woodview where one goal was enough to keep them in fifth place.

The final two league games of the weekend were in the Junior Division 3 Emerald Tiles League as East End United enjoyed a 4-0 success over River Rangers B in Bennettsbridge while it was scoreless in Jim Maher Park as Spa United and Evergreen 46 shared the points.

There was also action in the St Canices Credit Union Women’s League where there were 5-0 victories for both Newpark over East End United and Vale Wanderers over Lions.