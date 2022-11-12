Search

12 Nov 2022

Kilkenny sides ready to hit the road for Leinster action

After securing county titles on the local front over the last few weeks, Robert Cribbin looks at the chances of the Kilkenny sides in the Leinster Championship

After his recent All-Star success Adrian Mullen will look to continue his fine form when Shamrocks make their Leinster bow on Sunday

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

12 Nov 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After the conclusion of the Kilkenny hurling championships that saw Shamrocks, Danesfort and Blacks & Whites all secure county titles, attention will now turn to Leinster championship action for all three clubs.

The championship winners have all had a nice little break to enjoy the celebrations before getting down to business against Meath and Westmeath opposition this weekend.

After securing a historic fifth successive Kilkenny senior hurling championship crown when beating James Stephens almost a month ago, Pat Hoban’s Ballyhale brigade will now be aiming to replicate their county success on the provincial front.

The Shamrocks lead the Leinster role of honour with 12 titles and they will be hoping to win a third provincial crown on the trot and  a fourth in five years, the covid-affected campaign of 2020 the only reason they aren’t searching for another five in a row.

Shamrocks will begin their Leinster title on Sunday afternoon as Westmeath senior hurling champions Castletown-Geoghegan make the trip to UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Kilkenny side will be overwhelming favourites as they play host to the Lake County opposition who won their first county title in five years when beating Clonkill a couple of weeks ago.

Castletown-Geoghegan are managed by former Westmeath footballer Alan Mangan and their county championship success was a big one after losing the previous three finals.

Westmeath hurler Niall O’Brien is their star player and the visitors will need an inspired performance from the key attacker if they are to cause a big upset.

It will be interesting to see what team lines up for the Shamrocks as the availability of the likes of Joey Holden and Colin Fennelly is still unknown but regardless, the defending Leinster champions should still have way too many aces for their opponents with TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody all flying in attack.

Intermediate

Twenty-four hours earlier, intermediate champs Danesfort will be in UPMC Nowlan Park as they entertain Meath senior champions Trim.

It’s a tough start on paper for a Danesfort side that produced a thrilling extra-time victory over Thomastown in the county final.

Trim beat Ratoath in the Meath decider a couple of weeks ago, running out 1-13 to 1-10 winners in a tightly fought contest.

A goal from James Andrews and 10 points from Padraic O’Hanrahan put the seal on a win for Trim that gifted them their 28th title in their history.

If Danesfort want any warning on how much of a banana skin this game could be, they need not look any further than Glenmore in 2021.

Last year’s Kilkenny intermediate winners were well beaten by another senior champion in Kildare side Naas, who subsequently went on to win Leinster and All-Ireland titles.

Meath competed in the Joe McDonagh Cup during the summer so their senior club winners are bound to be of a good standard.

In saying that though, Danesfort have huge experience in their ranks and they will be hoping home advanatge can help them advance.

Junior

Unlike the other two Kilkenny clubs, Blacks & Whites will be on their travels as they make the trip to TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar to meet Westmeath side Ringtown.

Ringtown claimed Westmeath intermediate honours when beating Raharney. In an added advantage, they already have one game in the Leinster championship under their belt.

The Whitehall-based outfit ran out four point winners over Longford side Clonguish in the opening round of the Leinster campaign. They will relish having a crack at a Kilkenny side on home soil.

The Blacks & Whites county success was unexpected in many ways, but big victories over Piltown and Windgap showed it was also fully merited. After winning two Leinster junior titles in 2002 and 2009, Eddie Scally will have his side well primed for the task at hand on Saturday.

That provincial tradition should ensure they get off to a good start in Mullingar.

