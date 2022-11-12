Forde races to the Leinster title as juveniles take county crown

If last year’s Leinster Cross-Country championships were a success, this year’s were even more so on Saturday.

Held at the stunning location of Mountain View in Ballyhale and hosted by St Senan’s AC, everything about the day shone. The uneven age juveniles and senior races were held amid glorious sunshine and blue skies, as the day somehow emerged from the monsoon-like conditions which had battered the county.

From start to finish the organisation skills of the St Senan’s AC organising committee was evident everywhere, from the organised fashion of cash collection at the gate, to parking and the zoning of the start and finish and spectator areas. The course itself was in impeccable condition, with a well laid out course. Athletes, officials and spectators had nothing but praise for the entire event.

Success was in abundance for the county in general, as Kilkenny took home a total of 79 medals, 23 of these being individual ones, with those athletes securing places on the Leinster teams. A total of eight county teams out of a possible 10 qualified for the All-Irelands, which will be held in Cork in December. Six club teams also qualified.

Coming into the event last Saturday, Kilkenny had a four-point lead over Meath in the race for the best county in Leinster.

Traditionally Kilkenny is well recognised as being a cross-country stronghold, having won the title for best cross-country county on several occasions in the past. Having lost that title in 2021 some good county training sessions set the tone for a positive campaign to regain the title. This was duly rewarded as Kilkenny emerged from Saturday’s races with the title ‘Best Cross-Country County in Leinster’.

Daniel takes Gold

The day’s activities got underway with some open under-9 races. Conor Bridy of Bohermeen won the boys’ race and Julianne Buck of Parnell the girls. This was followed by the first of the Championship races, the girls’ under-11 event.

Kate Kelly (Kilkenny City Harriers - KCH) and Ava Hogan (St Senan’s) had raced against each other at the county championships, where Ava produced the goods on the day and emerged with the gold.

A fast pace was set from the onset by Chloe Bell (Mullingar) who had a terrific duel with Kayla Coyne (Bohermeen) for the final 250m, with Bell taking gold. Both Kate and Ava were not too far behind, finishing 10th and 11th respectively, securing a place on the Leinster team for the All-Irelands in Cork in early December.

Mountain View drew bumper crowds for the Leinster cross-country races

The county finished in fourth place with the top 10 finishing athletes from the county now also going forward to nationals. This will be the first nationals for most of these young girls, giving them a wealth of experience for their future in athletics.

The second race of the day, the boys’ under-11 event, produced an individual gold. Daniel Green (Gowran), the Kilkenny under-11 county champion, had a great start and left the starting chutes with such speed he was almost five metres ahead within seconds.

Keeping a watchful eye on him was Daire O’Callaghan who was second to Daniel in the county championships. Right up there too was Tom Doherty (St Joseph’s). As the athletes headed to the top of the starting straight, they began their 1k lap around the hilly but dry course.

Up front, it was anyone’s race. While Daniel sat in the middle of the front line, he was surrounded by immense talent.

O’Callaghan challenged him before they ran the downhill stretch that led to the finishing straight. With a quick look over his shoulder, the Gowran man saw Rhys Mooney from Ratoath speeding towards him. Daniel accelerated a bit more and crossed the finishing line as the victor. O’Callaghan too was finishing strongly but had to settle for third place with Jack Minogue (Thomastown) having the race of his life to finish 11th and Tom Doherty (St Joseph’s) finishing 12th.

With four athletes in the top 12, it was inevitable that Kilkenny would be a contender for medals. That medal came in the form of gold for some very excited under-11s.

Gold for Senan’s

While individual gold may have gone to Gowran at under-11 level, the club gold made its way into the hands of St Senan’s in the boys’ under-13 race.

Ethan Bramwell (Greystones) put his mark on the race from the first 500m of this 2,500m race. He emerged from the first lap as the leader with a chasing group consisting mostly of Kildare athletes following behind. To the rear of this group was Robert Coogan (KCH) just ahead of Zak Fenton (St Senan’s). Fenton and Coogan have always had ding-dong battles with either of them winning on any given day.

On the county front it looked like it was going to be a battle between Kildare and Kilkenny, with Kildare’s Eoghan Doolan and Robert Gleeson all in the top five. Kirby, last year’s Leinster champion, was one to watch with his lightning finishing speed. Things changed a little in the second lap with Coogan catching Gleeson and Kirby and chasing Doolan hard. However, Doolan pushed on leaving Robert Coogan to take the bronze medal.

Zak Fenton maintained his seventh place with fellow club-mate Lewis Morgan having a blinder in the final 600m to move from 17th to 14th. Gowran’s Aaron Carrigan came between the St Senan’s pair to take 10th position. With Coogan, Fenton and Carrigan making the Leinster team, and three St Senan’s athletes in the next 10 athletes, a county medal was certain.

Young athletes charge up the hill on a testing course

Kilkenny were beaten by just two points by Kildare to take the silver, but St Senan’s were runaway winners of the club title with Fenton and Lewis being joined by Patrick Quinlan and Finn Kavanagh. With four athletes in the top 21 they finished a whopping 27 points ahead of the much-fancied Mullingar Harriers.

Sinead Cormack proved to be a true cross-country competitor. In the county championships she finished second to Amy Walsh.

After a great race in Dundalk, where she made the Leinster team out of age, she came into Saturday’s race with a lot more confidence.

St Abbans AC dominated the girls’ under-13 race, with Ciara Milton getting the better of under-12 winner Lydia Jordan (Ratoath). St Abban’s had four girls in the top 13, making for a Laois county title but Kilkenny held on to take the silver. Amy Walsh (St Joseph’s) finished in 10th place and will join Sinead on the Leinster team for the All-Irelands in Cork. KCH finished second as Sinead was joined by twin sister Ellen and Amelia O’Brien and Emma Kelly.

Girl Power

The girls’ under-15 athletes flew the county flag well as they took the silver medals behind Meath. The race was won by the superb Sholah Lawerence (Ace AC) who annihilated long-time leader Niamh Garvey (Tullamore) in the final lap.

Just as she did in Dundalk two weeks ago, she tracked behind the leaders and pounced with 800m to go to claim a decisive victory. Clodagh O’Callaghan (KCH) had a battle on her hands and exchanged places several times with Chloe Cooney (Ace) and Cara Brennan (Bohermeen). However, it took a fast-finishing Katy Hayse (St Coca’s) to spur O’Callaghan on. The young KCH girl threw off the challenge from Hayse, accelerated downhill and battled hard to chase down Cooney who had started to pull away. O’Callaghan finished fourth with Kilkenny packing well to take the county silver.

The boys’ under-15s did not feature among the medals but there were some very impressive individual performances. Kyrell Mtinsi (KCH) and Conor Carroll (Gowran) finished sixth and 12th respectively.

The girls’ under-17 race similarly had more success on the county front than the boys’ under-17 event. Christina Captain (KCH), the Spanish student studying in Kilkenny until December, was running for KCH. Running for St Senan’s were Eve Dunphy and Charlotte Carpendale.

Captain won the county under-18 while it was Dunphy who won the under-17 counties. The St Senan’s girls navigated the muck in Dundalk better than Captain and finished ahead of her on that occasion. Perhaps not staying with the leaders was a mistake for Dunphy. The Louth girls, who are renowned for their flying starts, got a little too far ahead. Captain covered the move and started to chase hard on the second lap. While she did not catch Dearbhla Allen or Eimear Cooney, she did manage to create some distance between herself and a chasing group of five athletes that included Dunphy and Carpendale.

Eve Dunphy realised she needed to make up a lot more ground that she had bargained for and started her chase from 1,000m to home. Known for her fast finishes, she had left it a little too late on this occasion and had to settle for fourth, with Carpendale finishing seventh. The county team took the title by a large margin of 80 points from Meath. This was an excellent result considering they were without Caoimhe Phelan (St Senan’s) who has been injured for most of this season. In the club rankings St Senan’s did well to take the silver, while KCH finished third.

Under-19 Gold

The boys’ under-17 did not have a county team, but there were some great individual performances. Ruairi McEvoy had produced his best cross-country race to finish in fourth place, in a manner that was reminiscent of his performance in the junior schools cross-country a few years ago. He was joined on the Leinster team by Paddy Kelly (KCH) who finished in 12th place, his first ever top 12 finish. There were good performances by Eoin Aylward (St Senan’s) and Callum Byrne (Barrow Harriers).

Gowran’s Heidi Ryan in the girls’ under-13 race

The boys’ under-19 race consisted mostly of the boys’ under-18, one of the strongest age groups in Leinster and nationally.

The pre-race favourite was Billy Coogan, who had a very impressive run through the mid in Dundalk two weeks ago. His main rivals were Jack Fenlon (St Abban’s), David Williams (St Senan’s) and Gearoid Long (St Senan’s), making for an impressive team from Kilkenny.

These four athletes moved quickly away from the field after 400m. Going into the top field for the first time, Williams appeared to be struggling and dropped back a little. This left Coogan, Fenlon and Long out in front. As the athletes completed the first lap and moved up the steep incline near the lake, Long suddenly made a move. This was quickly covered by Coogan and Fenlon who moved to the front and increased the pace.

It was Coogan who led Fenlon for the entire second lap as they moved ahead of Long. Coogan looked comfortable, almost certain of victory. While Long looked good for third place as his clubmate David Williams was not having a good day.

Midway through the final lap Fenlon made a move, putting space between himself and Billy Coogan. Over the final 1,000m Jack Fenlon stretched his lead to claim gold. Billy Coogan was second with Gearoid Long third and David Williams fifth. These three athletes are now on the Leinster team for the All-Irelands. The Kilkenny boys were joined by Matthew Holland and Michael O’Shea to take the county gold.

Emma Lawlor was the sole Kilkenny competitor in the girls’ under-19 race. The Castlecomer athlete ran a solid race to take seventh place and earn her first individual All-Ireland qualification. This is a huge achievement for an athlete who has been running cross-country since she was a very young athlete – proving success can come, if you stick at athletics.

Forde a class apart

The Dublin county championships were scheduled for Sunday last and took from the competitive nature that would normally be present at the Leinster senior cross-country race. Ger Ford (KCH) lingered with a leading group consisting which included former Irish cross-country champions Liam Brady (Tullamore).

It became apparent from early in that first lap that Forde was a class apart. Before the lap was over, Forde ploughed ahead, increasing his lead with each passing kilometre and running a complete solo race.

Back in sixth place James Kelly (Castlecomer) maintained sixth place for much of the race. Behind him, Niall Sheehan (Gowran) was running solo in 11th place. There was good back-up from KCH’s Padraig Ruane and Eamonn O’Connor, who were being pursued by a fast-finishing Darragh Buckley (St Senan’s). Their efforts were rewarded with a gold for the county and a bronze medal for KCH in the club section behind Sli Culainn and Tullamore.

It was great to see so many St Senan’s athletes racing in the Leinster senior women’s competition. These girls have all come through the juvenile ranks and have been the result of hard work by the club to build a competitive senior team. Bronagh Kearns (St Senan’s) has been plagued by injury all year, and was cheering the team on from the side.

Meanwhile it was Lauren Dermody (Castlecomer) who led the county challenge. Dermody herself had suffered a year-long lay off with injuries but had returned to form over the last few months.

The top three positions did not change for the entire race, with Fiona McKenna (UCD) well out in front of Nadine Donegan (Tullamore) who has returned from her scholarship in the USA. Laura Buckley (Dunboyne) was third while Dermody was the first home for Kilkenny in 15th place as the county team placed fourth. Five places behind her Aine Kinsella (St Senan’s) was having another excellent race.

Sophie Jackman (St Senan’s) was just out of the medals in the under-23 race, which was run with the seniors. She finished fourth with Tara Ramasawmy (St Senan’s) one place behind in fifth.