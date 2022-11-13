Search

13 Nov 2022

Five star Shamrocks run riot in Leinster opener 

Shamrocks 5-25 Castletown-Geoghegan 0-15

Five star Shamrocks run riot in Leinster opener 

Niall Shortall of Shamrocks Ballyhale is tackled by Aaron Glennon of Castletown Geoghegan during the AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

13 Nov 2022 4:18 PM

Defending Leinster champions Shamrocks were never troubled as they coasted to an emphatic victory over Westmeath's Castletown-Geoghegan in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly and Niall Shortall all scored freely as the Kilkenny side scored five goals in a dominant performance.

Even though the Shamrocks lined up without the suspended Paddy Mullen and the injured TJ Reid (not thought to be serious), it was all one way traffic as Castletown were outclassed all over the pitch.

Shamrocks led 2-13 to 0-9 at the half-time break after Colin Fennelly and Niall Shortall added first half goals while Castletown were left to rue hitting a number of wides.

The Westmeath outfit got the deficit down to eight points at the beginning of the second half but Shamrocks soon went up a few gears with further goals from Fennelly and Eoin Cody x2.

Shamrocks will now return to Croke Park for the Leinster Semi-Final as they face off with All-Intermediate winners Naas who are managed by Glenmore native Tom Mullally.

Teams and Scorers

Shamrocks- Eoin Cody (2-9, six frees), Colin Fennelly (2-3), Niall Shortall (1-2), Killian Corcoran (0-3), Joey Cuddihy, Adrian Mullen, Ronan Corcoran (0-2 each), Eoin Kenneally, Evan Shefflin (0-1 each)

Castletown-Geoghegan- Niall O'Brien (0-8, five frees), Jack Gallagher (0-5), Peter Clarke (0-2)

Shamrocks- Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Joey Holden, Brian Butler; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Ronan Corcoran, Killian Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Niall Shortall, Eoin Cody; Eoin Kenneally, Colin Fennelly, Joey Cuddihy.

Subs- Kevin Mullen for D.Mullen 46 mins, Eoin Reid for Shortall 46 mins, Stephen Barron for D.Corcoran 49 mins, Liam Barron for Cuddihy 52 mins, Dara Mason for Butler 53 mins.

Castletown-Geoghegan- Kieran Glennon; Naoise McKenna, Brandon Carey, Aaron Glennon; Conor Kane, Liam Varley, David Lynch; Plunkett Maxwell, Joe Clarke; Peter Clarke, Aonghus Clarke, Shane Clavin; Niall O’Brien, David O’Reilly, Jack Gallagher.

Subs- Conor Murphy for O’Reilly 40 mins, Mick Heeney for J.Clarke 41 mins, Eoin Quinn for Carey 41 mins, Morgan Gavigan for Clavin 50 mins, Conor Lynch for A.Clarke 51 mins.

Referee- Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media