Five star Shamrocks run riot in Leinster opener 

Defending Leinster champions Shamrocks were never troubled as they coasted to an emphatic victory over Westmeath's Castletown-Geoghegan in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly and Niall Shortall all scored freely as the Kilkenny side scored five goals in a dominant performance.

Even though the Shamrocks lined up without the suspended Paddy Mullen and the injured TJ Reid (not thought to be serious), it was all one way traffic as Castletown were outclassed all over the pitch.

Shamrocks led 2-13 to 0-9 at the half-time break after Colin Fennelly and Niall Shortall added first half goals while Castletown were left to rue hitting a number of wides.

The Westmeath outfit got the deficit down to eight points at the beginning of the second half but Shamrocks soon went up a few gears with further goals from Fennelly and Eoin Cody x2.

Shamrocks will now return to Croke Park for the Leinster Semi-Final as they face off with All-Intermediate winners Naas who are managed by Glenmore native Tom Mullally.

Teams and Scorers

Shamrocks- Eoin Cody (2-9, six frees), Colin Fennelly (2-3), Niall Shortall (1-2), Killian Corcoran (0-3), Joey Cuddihy, Adrian Mullen, Ronan Corcoran (0-2 each), Eoin Kenneally, Evan Shefflin (0-1 each)

Castletown-Geoghegan- Niall O'Brien (0-8, five frees), Jack Gallagher (0-5), Peter Clarke (0-2)

Shamrocks- Dean Mason; Darren Mullen, Joey Holden, Brian Butler; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Ronan Corcoran, Killian Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Niall Shortall, Eoin Cody; Eoin Kenneally, Colin Fennelly, Joey Cuddihy.

Subs- Kevin Mullen for D.Mullen 46 mins, Eoin Reid for Shortall 46 mins, Stephen Barron for D.Corcoran 49 mins, Liam Barron for Cuddihy 52 mins, Dara Mason for Butler 53 mins.

Castletown-Geoghegan- Kieran Glennon; Naoise McKenna, Brandon Carey, Aaron Glennon; Conor Kane, Liam Varley, David Lynch; Plunkett Maxwell, Joe Clarke; Peter Clarke, Aonghus Clarke, Shane Clavin; Niall O’Brien, David O’Reilly, Jack Gallagher.

Subs- Conor Murphy for O’Reilly 40 mins, Mick Heeney for J.Clarke 41 mins, Eoin Quinn for Carey 41 mins, Morgan Gavigan for Clavin 50 mins, Conor Lynch for A.Clarke 51 mins.

Referee- Patrick Murphy (Carlow)