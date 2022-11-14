Thomastown well beaten in Leinster semi-final with St Vincents

Thomastown failed at the first hurdle in their Leinster campaign after St Vincent’s came away with a very comfortable victory in Marino last Saturday.

Hopes had been high for a Thomastown victory after their county final display against Dicksboro.

St Vincent’s who have ‘Taggy’ Fogarty and Canice Hickey on the coaching staff are a very well coached team.

The game took a few minutes to kick off as each team sized up each other. The deadlock was broken on the 4th minute when Niamh Hetherton scored a point from play.

This was very quickly followed up by an Alison Maguire goal. Thomastown were slow off the mark but they hit a purple patch after Vinny’s fast start.

Eva Hynes was the first to get her name on the scoreboard for the visitors with a point from play after receiving a smashing handpass from Therese Donnelly, this was followed up with points from Eimear Farrell, Niamh Donnelly, Eva Hynes from a free after Donnelly drew a foul on the 20m line and another Eimear Farrell point after some good interplay with herself and Eimear Farrell.

Ava Lambe and Aisling Maher scored two points for the home side to leave just one point in it by the quarter hour mark 1-3 to 0-5, but things were to change dramatically!

Aisling Maher stepped up to take a free from around 23m from the Thomastown goal, everyone in the grounds assumed she would tap it over the bar, but Aisling had different ideas and hit a shot to the top corner of the net: disaster for Thomastown.

Aisling Maher followed up her goal with two points (1f). Just as the clock approached the half hour mark Vinny’s went on the attack. The Thomastown defence failed to clear a ball out of defence, Alison Maguire flicked a ball into her hand like a footballer would with a football and with one flowing movement handpassed the ball to Muireann Kelliher who was running off her shoulder before slotting the ball to the Thomastown net.

To make matters worse not even a minute later and Niamh Hetherton had a green flag been waved high in the air as well.



Thomastown had been torn apart and St Vincent’s were ruthless in front of the goal.

Eva Hynes did pull a point back from a free but it left the visitors a mountain to climb in the second half, St Vincent’s 4-5, Thomastown 0-6.

The second half commenced and Thomastown were now playing against the wind, Eva Hynes clawed a point back with a free right from the throw in.

Aisling Maher soon cancelled that out and slotted over a free. The second half was a more even contest.

Thomastown were getting ball into the forwards, the workrate was much better in second half and the backs were getting to grips with the Vincent’s forwards.

The teams traded points and it was even enough up to the 52nd minute.

Like Aisling Maher in the first half, Eva Hynes stepped up for Thoamstown to take a free, she was 30m out from goal and she tried the exact same tactic as Maher did and it worked, Hynes had scored a wonder goal, it was so good and precise that if you tried to place the ball by hand you wouldn't be able to.

The optimism was short lived however, Vincent’s responded to Eva’s goal by scoring two points of their own both coming from the stick of Aisling Maher.

Eva Hynes had a shot from a free saved by Vincent’s keeper Dara Cooke as she brilliantly tipped the ball over the bar.

Time was almost up and with nine points the difference it looked like it wasn’t going to be Thomastown’s day and the final nail in the coffin was drove in with Aisling Maher rounding goalie Kate McDonald in the 3rd minute of injury time to slot the ball home and secure a victory for St Vincent’s.

Thomastown to be fair never really got going in the game, apart from the purple patch in the first half with five unanswered points they were playing catch up for the whole game.

They were playing second fiddle to a good Vincent’s team who were up for the game and were very hungry and determined.

You could see Taggy’s influence in their style of play and it worked.

They worked the ball very well; they had support runners off the shoulder and they were clinical in front of goal.

Manager Ger Walsh spoke afterwards “the better team won, they caught us in the first half with a couple of goals and it was a tough hill to climb back. We fought tooth and nail in the second half and I thought we brought a bit of pride back to ourselves”.

Teams and Scorers

St Vincents- Aisling Maher 2-9 (1-7f), Niamh Hetherton 1-1, Alison Maguire 1-0, Muireann Kelleher 1-0, Ava Lambe 0-1

Thomastown- Eva Hynes 1-8 (1-7f), Eimear Farrell 0-2, Niamh Donnelly 0-1

St Vincents- Dara Cooke, Ciara O’Leary, Anna Sullivan, Lora Smith, Ellen McGovern, Grainne Quinn, Eva Marie Elliot, Aine Woods, Danielle Smith, Niamh Hetherton, Ava Lambe, Claire Donnelly, Alison Maguire, Aisling Maher, Muireann Kelleher.

Subs: Grace Gilroy for Alison Maguire (50), Shauna McBride for Eva Marie Elliot (59), Róisín Drohan for Claire Donnelly (65).

Thomastown- Kate McDonald, Lisa Donnelly, Sally Teehan, Sarah Hudson, Roisin O’Keeffe, Sinead O’Keeffe, Joanne Fitzpatrick, Jenny Reddy, Sarah Walsh, Eva Hynes, Eimear Farrell, Niamh Donnelly, Sarah Barcoe, Anna Farrell, Therese Donnelly.

Referee- Ray Kelly (Kildare)