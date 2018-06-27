Ballyragget stylist chosen to speak at innovative Spark event

A well known local hair stylist took part in the first ever SPARK session - a new initiative by the Irish Hairdressers Federation aimed at highlighting women in the hairdressing industry in Ireland and bringing them together and creating a network of support.

Hosted by the energetic, passionate House of Colour Director and IHF President David Campbell this was always going to be electric and people enjoyed light refreshments on arrival and relaxed for the evening and heard about the highs and lows of running a business from four outstanding female industry leaders.

The panelists were entrepreneurs Danielle Kennedy, Vice President of the IHF and owner of Lloyds Hair, Sarah Mason of Sarah Mason Professional, Denise Walsh of Rustiq Salon and Olive Tucker Lee from House of Colour.

These hugely successful ladies told their story, warts and all, building the successful businesses they run today.

The panel collectively employ over 100 staff operating in Dublin, Waterford, Kilkenny and Galway they are a pivotal part of the economic structure in their local towns.

Like so many women in business around the country they are juggling family life, young children, businesses, homes and marriage and keeping it all on track is no easy task. They each spoke honestly and frankly about their journey to date and their deliveries were passionate, emotional, funny and inspiring.

The panelists gave their time, knowledge and honesty to help and inspire those present and personified what it really means to be a successful female in the hair industry in Ireland and their stories were nothing short of inspirational. The next IHF SPARK session will take place in Waterford in the Autumn. For more see www.irishhairfed.com