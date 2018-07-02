Emma from Eyrebrushed Studios in Kilkenny City shares her beauty secrets

The biggest trend of the last five years is most definitely brows and thankfully it’s not plucking them, it’s growing them!

The 90’s weren’t good to many of us as we tweezed every hair in sight from our faces, the result being what I like to call the hockey stick brow. Thankfully there are some amazing brow solutions out there.

HD BROWS: HD is a brand of brow treatment which includes bespoke tinting, measuring, waxing, threading, tailoring and trimming. It should be tailored to your colouring and face shape. At Eyrebrushed we like to think of HD as a brow journey, every treatment bringing you closer to your desired shape. Depending on growth most people have a HD treatment every four to six weeks. It’s a fantastic treatment for those looking for fuller healthier brows. On your first HD brow treatment I would highly recommend you have a consultation with your brow artist, this way your artist can find out your personal preferences such as colouring, size of brow, brow shape, what you use to fill in your brows etc. HD shouldn’t be big dark and bold. Though it can be if you wish. Most clients opt for a complimentary look and something that is natural and adds to her beauty. HD also does a full range of makeup and brow products. One of my go to Brow Pencils is HD VAMP, the perfect pencil for almost everyone.

Microblading: Semi Permanent Brows. If you’ve contributed to your own brow demise, suffer from alopecia, have done chemotherapy,microblading just may be an option for you. The procedure is carried out by using a handheld tool with tiny needles which drop pigment into superficial cuts in the skin. The artist can create hyper real brow strokes to fill out brows or create a brow from scratch.



The healing is fully completed after 28 days and the client will need a mandatory top up appointment to fill in any gaps.

It is important to know that microblading is a tattoo. It will fade but won’t ever completely disappear. An annual top up is recommended.

If you are more of a quick thread or a quick pluck person to maintain your brows...that’s okay! Whatever the case let’s hope beautiful healthy natural brows are here to stay!

Emma at Eyrebrushed Makeup & Beauty Studios

www.eyrebrushed.ie