Emma Hogan advice to adopt a positive attitude to aging and reap the rewards

Keeping fit and healthy never seemed easier but in such a fast-paced world many of us find ourselves over worked, over stressed, over weight, and looking and feeling older.

Simple adjustments to our lifestyle can help drastically to our overall well-being such as getting eight hours sleep every night, drinking plenty of water, getting at least 20 mins exercise everyday, and eating a healthy well balanced diet.

Stress, lack of sleep, and poor diet can play havoc on the skin at any age, with the tell tale signs become more apparent as we age. In our 30’s collagen and elastin begins to decline and we get our first wrinkles. Cell renewal declines and skin becomes duller and less radiant.

By 40 our skin is thinner, less hydrated and prominent age spots may be present. 50’s + the barrier lipid layer lessens even further. Skin can be very dry, sensitive, have lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. All of this of course can be managed with an active skincare routine, facials and skin peels, non surgical facelifts, or Botox and fillers.

Realistically not many of us are going to have invasive surgery or Botox so what’s the alternative?

One of the best anti ageing treatments is the award winning classic CACI, (Computer Aided Cosmetology Instrument), non surgical face lift. It was originally used to treat patients with Bell’s Palsy and also stroke victims, but soon made its way into the beauty industry.

Hand-held probes send a tiny micro-current down to the belly of the muscle and cause it to contract. This helps to tone, lift and re-educate these muscles, but also stimulates blood circulation, which helps dryness, softens lines and wrinkles and increases the production of collagen. If like me you are eager to draw a halt to those wrinkles creeping along your face, or you are eager to keep your jawline from sagging, you should definitely consider a course of CACI treatments.

Another innovative treatment is Rejuvapen Microneedling. The Rejuvapen is a remarkable, non-laser, non-surgical treatment that causes skin to stimulate collagen production and fresh, new tissue. Skin tightens; wrinkles, fine lines, scarring, and hyperpigmentation significantly diminish; pores become finer, and the overall health and circulation of the skin is improved.

The Rejuvapen™ Automatic Therapy System utilizes nine precisely spaced micro needles in a small cartridge to create invisible perforations into the epidermis and the top layer of the dermis. As a result,the skin shifts it’s natural repair mechanism into high gear and starts producing collagen and elastin to repair these micro-perforations.

The self-repairing property of the skin is a 100% natural form of skin renewal from the inside out.