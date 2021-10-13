Kilkenny's Next Superstar judges announced - final call for entries!

The judges have officially been announced for Kilkenny’s Next Superstar.

Local megastar Robert Grace, international soprano Sinead Blanchfield and Market Cross Shopping Centre Manager Lesley Cleere will make up the esteemed panel that will evaluate all our entrants.

Due to so many late entries, the deadline to enter Kilkenny’s Next Superstar has also been extended to midnight on Sunday, October 17.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county.

Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

PRIZE PACKAGE:



You could win a stunning prize package that includes a FREE year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton’s, a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union, a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, designer glasses worth €199 in Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a €70 gift voucher to Rude Boys Barbers, a L’Occitane Reset Serum Gift Set valued at €78.50, a €50 gift voucher to Nolan's Jewellers and more!

HOW IT WORKS:

The Kilkenny public will decide the winner along with our newly announced panel of esteemed local judges.

Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through our website ‘www.kilkennypeople.ie’ and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home.

HOW TO ENTER:

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated Whatsapp number - 0857479941. It really is that simple.

From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists.

A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

FINAL CALL:

We have already received some incredible entries so far and are really thankful for the response.

Don’t be shy. This could be the chance that you’ve been waiting for to put yourself out there.

Come on, keep entering!

Full terms and conditions available HERE.