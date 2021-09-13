A good start to the week! Forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for a good start to the week but the weather looks set to change later in the week.

According to Met Eireann, there will be some dry and bright spells with scattered showers up until midweek, but current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled towards the end of the week with a spell of rain moving in from the Atlantic.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for showery rain to continue in Munster and south Leinster while it will be a drier start elsewhere, with isolated showers and some bright spells. However, showery outbreaks of rain will spread northwards across the country through the day, with some heavy or thundery downpours and the risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate southeasterly breeze.

Staying generally cloudy on Monday night with showery outbreaks of rain gradually becoming lighter and more scattered. Some patches of mist and fog will develop in a light southerly breeze. A mild night with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann says that howery rain will die out on Tuesday morning but further scattered showers will develop through the day. Some sunny spells will break through also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light southwest to west breeze.

Showers will ease on Tuesday night to leave mostly dry conditions and clear spells, with just a few passing light showers. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with mist and fog developing in a light westerly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be a slightly fresher day with sunny spells and well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest in a light westerly breeze. There is the potential for a spell of rain in the west on Wednesday evening, quickly clearing eastwards overnight.

Many eastern areas will be dry for much of Thursday but rain will spread over the western half of the country from the Atlantic through the day before becoming more widespread and heavy on Thursday night. Highest temperatures on Thursday of 16 to 19 degrees and becoming quite breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that it will remain unsettled on Friday with continued rain. It will turn more showery for the weekend, bringing some drier and brighter spells again.