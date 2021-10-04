Met Éireann give glimmer of hope in weather forecast for this week

Met Éireann's latest forecast gives a glimmer of hope for some autumn sunshine from the middle of this week.

In its forecast, Met Éireann predicts "a bright start" on Tuesday with scattered showers but tomorrow with scattered showers but say it will "turn milder from midweek, with daytime temperatures increasing above the October average."

"Low pressure will be the main feature of our weather this week, keeping conditions generally unsettled with heavy rain at times. It will turn milder from midweek, with daytime temperatures increasing above the October average," they said.

See this week's weather below:

Tuesday night: A largely dry night with long clear spells to start, though cloud will begin to build from the Atlantic overnight, bringing outbreaks of light rain to western coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light southwest to west winds.

Wednesday: Generally cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west spreading eastwards across the country through the morning and afternoon. The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country, where it will occasionally turn heavy. A milder day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday night: Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue on Wednesday night, though drier spells will develop in the east and midlands. Staying mild overnight with temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Thursday: Another dull day with a more persistent band of rain pushing into western coastal counties in the morning and spreading eastwards across the country through the afternoon, turning heavy in places. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Thursday night: Outbreaks of rain will continue through Thursday night, with some further heavy bursts. Temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday: A cloudy day with continued rain and drizzle on Friday, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Next weekend: Current indications suggest that high pressure will build over Ireland through next weekend, bringing more settled conditions.