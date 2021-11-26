WEATHER: How will Storm Arwen impact Kilkenny tonight?

Storm Arwen (Image: WXcharts.com)
Latest weather forecasts predict that Kilkenny will avoid the worst of Storm Arwen's impact this evening and into tomorrow, but very blustery conditions will still be felt.
Storm Arwen is expected to brings gusts of up to 110km/h for the North-West of the country with counties such as Donegal, Mayo and Sligo feeling the worst of it.
Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather forecasts that gusts from Storm Arwen are unlikely to exceed 60 to 70 km/hr in Kilkenny though.
It will still be a very blustery evening here and the cold temperatures will give rise to a bitter wind chill.
It has to be said that conditions are perfect for those staying in to watch the Late Late Toy Show!
