Search

18 Mar 2022

Parades could get lucky after Met Éireann's latest St Patrick's Day weather forecast

Parades could get lucky after Met Éireann's latest St Patrick's Day weather forecast

Parades could get lucky after Met Éireann's latest St Patrick's Day weather forecast

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

16 Mar 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Parades scheduled for the afternoon could get the best of the weather on St Patrick's Day, Met Éireann's latest forecast has revealed.

In their full forecast for Thursday, Met Éireann said: "St Patrick's Day will be mostly cloudy with showery rain moving eastwards across the country. Through the afternoon, drier and brighter weather will follow from the west with showers becoming isolated and sunny spells developing. Breezy with fresh, gusty southwest winds veering westerly, which will ease later. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest."

"Thursday night will be dry with clear spells and frost in places. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees. Light and variable breezes will become southeasterly overnight."

They predict: "Friday will be dry with good sunny spells."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media