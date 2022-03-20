Search

21 Mar 2022

'High pressure' and plenty of warm weather on the way for the week ahead

'High pressure' and plenty of warm weather on the way for the week ahead

'High pressure' and plenty of warm weather on the way for the week ahead

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

20 Mar 2022 4:20 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The week ahead will be the warmest of 2022 so far with plenty of sunshine in Met Éireann forecast.

Met Éireann has predicted there will be sunny spells and it will stay mainly dry for Monday and into the week ahead.

"High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through this week with largely dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures increasing to the high teens," they said.

On Monday, temperatures could hit 16 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Their forecast continues: "Dry and clear for most overnight [Monday night]. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Some mist patches and hill fog will form in light to moderate southeasterly breezes."

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

Dry and sunny for much of the day but during the afternoon, a few light showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.

Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light southeasterly or variable breezes with some mist patches developing.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Most areas will be dry and sunny through the day but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing. Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes. Turning chilly later with another dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

A mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures again ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.

"Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday and the weekend, with light breezes and just a possibility of a few light showers breaking out. Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees," Met Éireann's forecast concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media