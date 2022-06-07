KILKENNY WEATHER: Rain expected later today with top temperatures of 18 degrees

Sunny spells and just the small chance of the odd shower this morning in Kilkenny. Cloud will build from the south this afternoon with rain pushing in across southern parts. Rain will then extend across the Leinster region by evening time.
Highest temperatures ranging 16 to 18 degrees in moderate southeast winds.
Mostly cloudy overnight with showery outbreaks of rain. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
Sunny spells & some showers early today ⛅️ ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 7, 2022
Outbreaks of rain will spread across south Munster by lunchtime, extending northwards during the afternoon & evening ☁️️
Rain will reach northern parts by late evening ☔️
Highs: 16-20°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Aa55WwgYVY
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
