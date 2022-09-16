WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and settled for the weekend turning chilly at times

Continuing mainly dry and settled through the weekend and into early next week.

Today

Fresh today with crisp autumn sunshine occuring widely. Overall dry, though isolated light showers will filter down across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a mostly light northerly breezes.

Tonight will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with mist and fog patches forming under very light variable or northwest breezes.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, mist and fog patches will gradually clear to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals.

Ssaturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.

Sunday night will be mostly dry and cloudy with milder overnight lows of 8 to 12 degrees, that bit cooler where clear spells develop.

Monday

Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Temperatures overnight dropping to about 11 to 13 degrees.