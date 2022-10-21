Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Friday, October 21)

Showers or longer spells of rain forecast today in Kilkenny.
There will be dry and bright spells also, in short intervals, however some heavy or possible downpours may occur with spot flooding in places.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
Breezy at times with fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Tonight will bring further scattered showers but it will turn mostly dry in southern parts.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh south to southwest winds.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
