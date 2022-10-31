ORANGE WARNING: 'Only take essential travel' - Kilkenny County Council

File Photo
Kilkenny County Council have advised people in Kilkenny to 'only take essential travel' during the duration of today's status orange weather warning.
The weather warning is currently active and will remain in place until 5pm (subject to change).
"Also, expect significant surface water and flooding during and after the rainfall," the Council warns.
In areas of Kilkenny where waterways are already high, efforts are being made to mitigate potential flooding.
A 'Status Yellow' rain warning is active for all counties until midnight tonight.
