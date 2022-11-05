Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, November 5)

KILDARE WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected
Rain will clear eastwards on Saturday morning and will be followed by a mainly dry day with good sunny spells and scattered showers.
The showers more frequent later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
Breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.
A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
