BREAKING: Met Éireann warn of 'gusts of up to 110 km/h' in Kilkenny

Kilkenny has now been included in a status yellow wind warning valid until 9pm today.
Met Éireann warns of a spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds that will track eastwards this afternoon and this evening.
"Damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible," the forecaster warns.
Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford are also included in the warning.
Eoin McDonald received a Golden Ticket from Cleere's before his 70th birthday for his decades of dedication to the local music scene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.