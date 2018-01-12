Kilkenny care homes receive cash injection

The government has confirmed an additional €500,000 in funding to help meet the running costs of 10 supported care homes across the region, including six in County Kilkenny.

Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan has confirmed he is pressing Government to provide a permanent budget to fund such services into the future.

The funding will be made available immediately and will help further meet the evolving needs of the elderly residents of the ten homes across Kilkenny, Carlow and Waterford, Minister Phelan said as he visited two hubs in the region with Minister Jim Daly, the Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People.

“These homes were predominantly run in the past by religious orders but are now in the management of local committees comprising of people with the appropriate health, social service and management skills,” Minister Phelan explained as he brought Minister Daly to visit Rosedale in Kilmacow and St Joseph’s in Kilmogany.

“These are fantastic, caring and open hubs which allow older people with low to medium dependency levels to remain living in their own communities. We all know how important that is for the older people themselves, and for their wider families and communities.

"I’ve stressed with Minister Daly the importance of getting more secure, regular and concrete funding for such facilities and he has promised to look at getting a permanent budget for them. I will be following this up with the Minister again,” Deputy Phelan said.

The 10 supported care homes included are Rosedale Residential Centre in Kilmacow, Mount Carmel in Callan; St Joseph’s in Kilmoganny, Gahan House in Graignamanagh, O’Gorman Home in Ballyragget, Prague House in Freshford, St Fiac’s in Graiguecullen, St Lazarian’s in Bagenalstown, Holy Ghost Residential Care on the Cork Road in Waterford and St Carthage’s in Lismore.

“These are essential centres for people who are no longer in a position to live independently but do not require nursing home or hospital care. They are beyond essential in an era when our population is ageing and we need to support older members of our community who have worked hard in and for their communities and want to remain there. The HSE has long acknowledged how important they are and I will be pressing the matter again and again with Minister Daly for their continued support,” Minister Phelan vowed.