Gig Guide: What's on in Kilkenny in the week ahead, April 25 - May 1

Wednesday

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Relay For Life Table Quiz, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €10 (per person).

KAS Lecture, Rothe House, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

American Tea Party, CBS Secondary School, Kilkenny, 7:30pm, €20.

Spring in the Mill Lecture, Mullins Mills, Kells, 8pm, €5.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Autonomy Book Launch & Poetry Reading, The Home Rule Club, 6pm.

Tullogher Camogie Club Fashion Show, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 7:30pm.

Cream of Kilkenny Cats, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Country Folk & Gospel Show, Church of the Assumption, Gowran, 8pm.

Big Mike’s Comedy Hour, Ryan’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Fleadh Cheoil Cill Chainnigh: Rambling House, Parish Hall, Paulstown, 8:30pm.

Michael MOG O’Grady Tribute Night, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8:30pm, €10.

Luascadh CD launch, The Rod Iron Bar, Mullinavat, 9pm

Saturday

PAWs Tea Day, The Paddocks, Gowran, 12pm.

Bake Sale, Ossory Park Community Centre, 1pm.

Film: The True Cost, Red Door at Bridgebrook Arms, Thomastown, 3pm.

Fleadh Cheoil Cill Chainnigh, Blake’s Lounge, Paulstown, 5pm.

Éigse Players: Who’s The Daddy, Concert Hall, Thomastown, 8pm, €10.

Le Chéile, Cois Abhann Centre, Inistioge, 8pm.

Haydn Mass in Bb, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm.

The Buddies, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Derek Ryan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Riff Shop, Left Bank, 11pm.

Sunday

Fleadh Cheoil Cill Chainnigh: Fleadh Competitions, Scoil Bhríde, Paulstown, 11:30am.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Fleadh Cheoil Cill Chainnigh: Session, Shamrock Bar, Paulstown, 7pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.



Tuesday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Garden Talk, Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.



Any day

Exhibition: Martina O’Brien, At Some Distance in the Direction Indicated, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to Sunday.

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, from Friday to July 4.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests.