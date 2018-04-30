This week's Kilkenny Gig Guide: *Roots festival special*
All the entertainment for May 2 - 6
A number of gigs will take place at Langton's in Kilkenny as part of the festival
Wednesday
Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.
Film: Samsara, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.
Home Rule Club AGM, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Norah, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/16.
Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.
Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Thursday
Dawn Choral, Hole in the Wall, 5:55am.
Alzheimer Tea Day, various venues.
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Bootlegs & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Friday
Danesfort GAA & Camogie Club Lip Sync Battles, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm.
Roots: Seamus Fogarty, Billy Byrne’s, 7:30pm (sold out).
Minding Frankie, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/18.
Roots: Michael Nau, Ryan’s Bar, 9pm (sold out).
First Friday Session, Home Rule Club.
Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.
Roots: Trad Session, Bollard’s Bar, 10pm.
Roots: Loudest Whisper, Kilford Arms, 10pm.
Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, Langton’s, 10pm.
Roots: Ben Reel, Paris Texas, 10pm.
Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, The Pumphouse, 10pm.
Roots: The Ocelots, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Radio Star & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10:30pm (sold out).
Roots: Skinny Elvis, The Left Bank, 10:30pm.
Roots: Midnight Union Band, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.
Saturday
Roots: Michael Nau, Cleere’s Bar & Theare, 1pm (sold out).
Roots: Seamus Fogarty, Billy Byrne’s, 2pm, €15.
Roots: Prinz Grizzley, Ryan’s Bar, 3pm (sold out).
Roots: Two Time Polka, The Left Bank, 4pm.
Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Biddy Early’s, 4pm.
Roots: Isolated Frequency, The Pumphouse, 4pm.
Roots: TV Jones & The Tomahawks, Ryan’s Bar, 4:30pm.
Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Langton’s, 5pm.
Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Lanigan’s, 5pm.
Roots: Whitney Rose, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm, €15.
Roots: Daddy Naggins, Christy’s, 6pm.
Roots: Niall Toner Band, Syd Harkin’s, 6pm.
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Roots: Darlingside, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7pm, €15.
Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Ryan’s Bar, 7pm, €15.
LemonCello EP Launch, Hole in the Wall, 8pm, €10.
Mario Rosenstock, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, €35.
Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Ryan’s Bar, 8:45pm.
Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club.
Apollo X Seems Legit: Casper Hastings, Ger Coady & Eddie Galavan, Eddie Murphy’s, Thomastown, 9pm, €5.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Roots: Deep Dark Woods, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm (sold out).
Roots: Birds of Chicago, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm (sold out).
Roots: Acoustic Session, Bollard’s, 9:30pm.
Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, The Left Bank, 10pm.
Roots: Two Time Polka, Billy Byrne’s, 10pm.
Roots: Woodbine, The Club House, 10pm.
Roots: Mongrel State, Kilford Arms, 10pm.
Roots: Loudest Whisper, O’Gorman’s, 10pm.
Roots: Daddy Naggins, Paris Texas, 10pm.
Roots: Niall Toner Band, Pembroke Hotel, 10pm.
Roots: Ben Reel, The Pumphouse, 10pm.
Roots: Beef Supreme, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Roots: Jezzebelle, The Front Room, 10pm.
Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Roots: The Blasters, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 11pm, €20.
Roots: Isolated Frequency, Ryan’s Bar, 11pm.
Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Kyteler’s Inn, 11pm.
Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 11pm
Sunday
Roots: Deep Dark Woods, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 1pm (sold out).
Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Ryan’s Bar, 2pm, €15.
Roots: The Needables, The Playwright, 2pm.
Roots: Mary Gauthier, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 3pm, €15.
Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Billy Byrne’s, 3pm.
Roots: One Horse Pony, The Pumphouse, 4pm.
Roots: Sleepwalkers, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 4pm.
Roots: Desert Aces, The Front Room, 4pm.
Roots: Isolated Frequency, The Left Bank, 4pm.
Roots: Daddy Naggins, Biddy Early’s, 4pm.
Roots: Whitney Rose, Billy Byrne’s, 5pm, €15.
Roots: Peter Oren, Ryan’s Bar, 5pm (sold out).
Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Langton’s, 5pm.
Roots: Ben Reel, Lanigan’s, 5pm.
Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Christy’s, 6pm.
Roots: Loudest Whisper, Syd Harkin’s, 6pm.
Roots: Broken Spokes, Ryan’s Bar, 6:30pm.
Roots: Prinz Grizzley, Pumphouse, 7pm (sold out).
Thomastown Community Helpers 70s & 80s Party, Tim’s Bar, Thomastown, 8:30pm.
Roots: Villiers & the Villains, Ryan’s Bar, 8:45pm.
Pat Wall, Home Rule Club.
Roots: Birds of Chicago, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm (sold out).
Roots: Darlingside, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €15.
Roots: TV Jones & the Tomahawks, The Left Bank, 10pm.
Roots: Daddy Naggins, Bollard’s Bar, 10pm.
Roots: Isolated Frequency, Club House Hotel, 10pm.
Roots: Loudest Whisper, Egan’s, 10pm.
Roots: Bobbie Carey Trio, Hotel Kilkenny, 10pm.
Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, Kilford Arms, 10pm.
Monday (Bank Holiday)
Roots: Peter Oren, The Pumphouse, 1pm (sold out).
Roots: Loudest Whisper, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 3pm.
Roots: Midnight Union Band, Rafter Dempsey’s, 3pm.
Roots: Rachel Baiman/Molly Tuttle, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 4pm (sold out).
Roots: Deep Down Detox, Ryan’s Bar, 4pm.
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Roots: Rachel Baiman/Molly Tuttle, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 7pm, €15.
Roots: Barflies, Ryan’s Bar, 7:30pm.
Roots: Hillbilly Casino, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €15.
Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Roots: Bobbie Carey Trio, Marble City Bar, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kilkenny Community Orchestra Concert, St Luke’s Hospital, 8pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Abbeyfolk, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.
