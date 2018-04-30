This week's Kilkenny Gig Guide: *Roots festival special*

Wednesday

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Film: Samsara, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.

Home Rule Club AGM, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Norah, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/16.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Dawn Choral, Hole in the Wall, 5:55am.

Alzheimer Tea Day, various venues.

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Bootlegs & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Danesfort GAA & Camogie Club Lip Sync Battles, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm.

Roots: Seamus Fogarty, Billy Byrne’s, 7:30pm (sold out).

Minding Frankie, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/18.

Roots: Michael Nau, Ryan’s Bar, 9pm (sold out).

First Friday Session, Home Rule Club.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Roots: Trad Session, Bollard’s Bar, 10pm.

Roots: Loudest Whisper, Kilford Arms, 10pm.

Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, Langton’s, 10pm.

Roots: Ben Reel, Paris Texas, 10pm.

Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, The Pumphouse, 10pm.

Roots: The Ocelots, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Radio Star & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10:30pm (sold out).

Roots: Skinny Elvis, The Left Bank, 10:30pm.

Roots: Midnight Union Band, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.

Saturday

Roots: Michael Nau, Cleere’s Bar & Theare, 1pm (sold out).

Roots: Seamus Fogarty, Billy Byrne’s, 2pm, €15.

Roots: Prinz Grizzley, Ryan’s Bar, 3pm (sold out).

Roots: Two Time Polka, The Left Bank, 4pm.

Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Biddy Early’s, 4pm.

Roots: Isolated Frequency, The Pumphouse, 4pm.

Roots: TV Jones & The Tomahawks, Ryan’s Bar, 4:30pm.

Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Langton’s, 5pm.

Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Lanigan’s, 5pm.

Roots: Whitney Rose, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm, €15.

Roots: Daddy Naggins, Christy’s, 6pm.

Roots: Niall Toner Band, Syd Harkin’s, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roots: Darlingside, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7pm, €15.

Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Ryan’s Bar, 7pm, €15.

LemonCello EP Launch, Hole in the Wall, 8pm, €10.

Mario Rosenstock, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, €35.

Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Ryan’s Bar, 8:45pm.

Liam McCormack, Home Rule Club.

Apollo X Seems Legit: Casper Hastings, Ger Coady & Eddie Galavan, Eddie Murphy’s, Thomastown, 9pm, €5.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roots: Deep Dark Woods, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm (sold out).

Roots: Birds of Chicago, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm (sold out).

Roots: Acoustic Session, Bollard’s, 9:30pm.

Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, The Left Bank, 10pm.

Roots: Two Time Polka, Billy Byrne’s, 10pm.

Roots: Woodbine, The Club House, 10pm.

Roots: Mongrel State, Kilford Arms, 10pm.

Roots: Loudest Whisper, O’Gorman’s, 10pm.

Roots: Daddy Naggins, Paris Texas, 10pm.

Roots: Niall Toner Band, Pembroke Hotel, 10pm.

Roots: Ben Reel, The Pumphouse, 10pm.

Roots: Beef Supreme, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Roots: Jezzebelle, The Front Room, 10pm.

Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roots: The Blasters, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 11pm, €20.

Roots: Isolated Frequency, Ryan’s Bar, 11pm.

Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Kyteler’s Inn, 11pm.

Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 11pm



Sunday

Roots: Deep Dark Woods, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 1pm (sold out).

Roots: Bennett, Wilson & Poole, Ryan’s Bar, 2pm, €15.

Roots: The Needables, The Playwright, 2pm.

Roots: Mary Gauthier, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 3pm, €15.

Roots: Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Billy Byrne’s, 3pm.

Roots: One Horse Pony, The Pumphouse, 4pm.

Roots: Sleepwalkers, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 4pm.

Roots: Desert Aces, The Front Room, 4pm.

Roots: Isolated Frequency, The Left Bank, 4pm.

Roots: Daddy Naggins, Biddy Early’s, 4pm.

Roots: Whitney Rose, Billy Byrne’s, 5pm, €15.

Roots: Peter Oren, Ryan’s Bar, 5pm (sold out).

Roots: Villiers & The Villains, Langton’s, 5pm.

Roots: Ben Reel, Lanigan’s, 5pm.

Roots: Fenton & The Phantoms, Christy’s, 6pm.

Roots: Loudest Whisper, Syd Harkin’s, 6pm.

Roots: Broken Spokes, Ryan’s Bar, 6:30pm.

Roots: Prinz Grizzley, Pumphouse, 7pm (sold out).

Thomastown Community Helpers 70s & 80s Party, Tim’s Bar, Thomastown, 8:30pm.

Roots: Villiers & the Villains, Ryan’s Bar, 8:45pm.

Pat Wall, Home Rule Club.

Roots: Birds of Chicago, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm (sold out).

Roots: Darlingside, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €15.

Roots: TV Jones & the Tomahawks, The Left Bank, 10pm.

Roots: Daddy Naggins, Bollard’s Bar, 10pm.

Roots: Isolated Frequency, Club House Hotel, 10pm.

Roots: Loudest Whisper, Egan’s, 10pm.

Roots: Bobbie Carey Trio, Hotel Kilkenny, 10pm.

Roots: Tomcat & The Zodiacs, Kilford Arms, 10pm.





Monday (Bank Holiday)

Roots: Peter Oren, The Pumphouse, 1pm (sold out).

Roots: Loudest Whisper, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 3pm.

Roots: Midnight Union Band, Rafter Dempsey’s, 3pm.

Roots: Rachel Baiman/Molly Tuttle, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 4pm (sold out).

Roots: Deep Down Detox, Ryan’s Bar, 4pm.

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Roots: Rachel Baiman/Molly Tuttle, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 7pm, €15.

Roots: Barflies, Ryan’s Bar, 7:30pm.

Roots: Hillbilly Casino, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm, €15.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Roots: Bobbie Carey Trio, Marble City Bar, 10pm.



Tuesday

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Community Orchestra Concert, St Luke’s Hospital, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Any day

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.

