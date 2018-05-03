Over €150,000 invested in upgrade works at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Kilkenny

Over €150,000 in funding from Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Leader Partnership has been invested in upgrades to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilmanagh for 2018.

Works began at the venue earlier this year, which will see the tiered limestone seating extended to facilitate approximately 1,000 people.

A dedicated wheelchair-accessible area has also been added, as well as the installation of wheelchair-accessible toilet facilities.

A new structure has been erected to separate the bar and food area from the performance area, while the electrical system has also been upgraded, which includes the addition of LED lighting.

Run entirely by volunteers, an estimated €450,000 has been invested in Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre since it first opened almost 20 years ago.

Nestled at the foot of the old Ballykeeffe Quarry, the Amphitheatre brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the quaint Kilkenny countryside.

The exciting programme of events for the summer season, kicking off in June, will be announced in the coming weeks.

