Absorbing Ann Lovett story for Watergate Kilkenny

Inspired by a true story, the story of Ann Lovett, MARY AND ME is a compelling imagining of a young woman’s search for understanding and meaning when at a milestone in her life.

MARY AND ME is a rich and funny evocation of Ireland in the 1980’s, while it also has a sharp contemporary resonance in respect of the current 8th Amendment debate. Following the play’s acclaimed appearances at the Edinburgh and Brighton festivals in 2017,

Irene Kelleher will take to the Watergate stage on Friday, May 11.A fantastic production and interesting insight into Ireland in the 1980’s and the evolution of Irish Culture and attitudes.

The Watergate will also hold a post-show discussion upstairs in the Watergate Gallery led by the cast. The audience can explore issues arising out of the play and get insights into the development of themes and characters from the points of view of the cast.

‘A superbly crafted piece’ The Brighton Argus

‘Not only is Kelleher a brilliant performer she is also a gifted writer’ ***** Broadway Baby.

