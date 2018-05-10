Bach, Mozart, Schubert, Dvorak and Elgar at Chapter House with Kilkenny Community Orchestra

On Sunday at 7pm Kilkenny Community Orchestra will be performing at The Chapter House, St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. The conductor of the orchestra is Sonja Cadogan, a music teacher at the Kilkenny School of Music. The central piece in the programme will be the Brandendburg Concerto no 4 in Gmajor by J S Bach. It features two solo flutes with solo violin and chamber orchestra. The orchestra is encouraging young talent by giving the opportunity to perform solo pieces: in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto the soloist will be Deirdre Cadogan and in Fauré’s Elegie for Cello and Orchestra the soloist will be Isabel Bourke, a pupil at Kilkenny School of Music. The programme will also include popular pieces by Schubert, Dvorak, and Elgar. Tickets are not required - admission is by donation, to encourage families to attend.

Kilkenny Community Orchestra is a group of amateur musicians of all levels of ability from Kilkenny, Carlow and neighbouring counties. The aim is to encourage everyone who can play an instrument to join in the community orchestra, and provides the opportunity to develop skills in a supportive environment, while having fun playing music with others. Experienced musicians and music teachers are also welcome. The orchestra leader is violin teacher Esther Hackett.

Kilkenny Community Orchestra aims to bring good live music to all members of the community – there will also be a private repeat performance for patients of Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings during term-time at the Kilkenny School of Music, Ormonde Road, Kilkenny. New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in joining should talk to a member of the group at the concert, or contact 086 359 2897 or contact via Facebook Kilkenny Community Orchestra.