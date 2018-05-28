Kilkenny set for comedy gold with Cat Laughs this weekend

The annual offering from the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival will unfold from Thursday.

The opening gala takes place at Hotel Kilkenny with a range of acts taking to the stage from 7:30pm. Including David O’Doherty, Reginald D Hunter, Joanne McNally, Abandoman, Lords of Strut, Maeve Higgins and Alison Spittle with Karl Spain as master of ceremonies.

It ends with the usual Good Night Cats on Monday from 9pm. Set Theatre at Langton’s hosts the wind-down with Dom Irrera, Barry Murphy, Colm O’Regan, Fred Cooke & more.

In between there’s a wealth of sessions at various venues across the city. From stand-up to film reads, fireside chats, walking tour & the comedians football match there’s plenty on offer, however you enjoy your fun.

Already some of the shows have sold out so make sure you get your speak in as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the monthly offering of comedic fun has also chosen this weekend to wind down.

Big Mike’s Comedy Hour typically over the past year has been taking place on the last Friday. However the event, organised by local lad Michael Rice, looks set to finish up & it’s going out with a bang with two shows lined up for this weekend.

The sessions take place on Friday & Saturday nights at Ryan’s Bar from 8:30pm. The first will be headlined by Imman Edamma with the latter’s star being Martin Angolo. Others taking part across the weekend include Cornelius O’Sullivan, Anthony Riordan, Oisin Hanlon & Brian O’Toole.