Movie premiere of Broadway musical 'Find Your Way Home' at The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny

A film of the smash hit Broadway musical, Find Your Way Home, will be shown at The Watergate theatre in Kilkenny this Saturday evening at 8pm.

And in addition to this premiere screening, cast and creatives will be on hand afterwards for a question and answer session - including writer Jimmy Kelly and our own Christine Scarry from Kilkenny, the director of the movie.

The show includes truly moving songs, and the story of the movie is emigration.

Admission to this unique showing is just €10.