Burnchurch school fundraiser will be quite the summer soireé

Fancy mixing sumptuous food with your socialising? If so a fundraiser for a local primary school may have just the thing.

Burnchurch National School & Parents’ Association will benefit from the ‘Create A Summer Soiree’ demonstration which takes place this (Wednesday) evening at Hotel Kilkenny. Doors are open from 7.30pm with the first 150 into the Skyline Suite set to get a gift bag while all will receive a special recipe booklet.

The evening includes a cocktail-making lesson from the Matt the Millers team. While there will also a prosecco reception, beer tasting with Gerald Costello of Costello’s Brewing Company and teas and coffees to enjoy.

The main event sees Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School & The Honest Project’s Frances Walsh team up for a cookery demonstration.

Edward Hayden’s the master of ceremonies and there’ll be plenty of raffle items and a spot prize too. Tickets cost €20 with the proceeds going to the local school which will open its first ASD classroom later this year. Aim is to also update the outdoor play facilities at the school.

The night’s fully expected to sell-out so, if you’ve not yet got your hands on a pass, check out The Book Centre, Hotel Kilkenny, Jen’s Café in Kells & Ryeland House Cookery School.