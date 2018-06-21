What's on in Kilkenny - our gig guide

All that's happening in Kilkenny - this week and the weekend

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Paris Texas, 7pm.

Good Shepherd Centre Table Quiz, James Stephen’s GAA Club, 8pm, €10.

Mick Flannery & Hanora George, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €23.50.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.

Friday

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Mary Coughlan, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €23.50/21.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Bailer, Worn Out & Out of Habit, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €5.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.



Saturday

Kilkenny Record & CD Fair, Clubhouse Hotel, 10am.

Costellos Hooves & Grooves, Gowran Park, 12pm.

Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

White Cobra Productions Ltd: Scaramouche Jones, 8pm, €15/12.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

The Buddies, Home Rule Club.

Rosie O’Gradys Revisited, Springhill Court Hotel, 9pm, €10.

Martin Carney & Art Supple, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.

Sunday

Science Magic, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €10.

Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJs, Left Bank.

Monday

Portage Northern High School Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm (weather permitting).

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.



Tuesday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.