What's on in Kilkenny - our gig guide
All that's happening in Kilkenny - this week and the weekend
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Kilkenny Whiskey Guild, Paris Texas, 7pm.
Good Shepherd Centre Table Quiz, James Stephen’s GAA Club, 8pm, €10.
Mick Flannery & Hanora George, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €23.50.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.
Friday
TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Mary Coughlan, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €23.50/21.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Bailer, Worn Out & Out of Habit, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €5.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.
Saturday
Kilkenny Record & CD Fair, Clubhouse Hotel, 10am.
Costellos Hooves & Grooves, Gowran Park, 12pm.
Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
White Cobra Productions Ltd: Scaramouche Jones, 8pm, €15/12.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
The Buddies, Home Rule Club.
Rosie O’Gradys Revisited, Springhill Court Hotel, 9pm, €10.
Martin Carney & Art Supple, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.
Sunday
Science Magic, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €10.
Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
DJs, Left Bank.
Monday
Portage Northern High School Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm (weather permitting).
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.
Tuesday
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
