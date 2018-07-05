Kilkenny - Freddie is back in the city for a White night

Freddie White has long been synonymous with music of the highest quality.

He used to play Kilkenny on a regular basis in the early 1990s and always played to full houses in Flannery’s Hotel (now the Rivercourt hotel).

The Corkonian has a wonderful, lyrical voice

He has been part of the fabric of the live music scene in Ireland since the 1970’s and his albums continue to sell well, amongst his loyal and newfound fan base.

He will appear in The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Saturday, July 21.

His keen ear for quality songs, undisputed talent for interpretation and exemplary songwriting skills, stand out in his most intimate offering. Freddie's album, Here With You released in April 2012 introduced Trish Hickey and is a collection of songs from some of their favourite writers. The album was recorded in Ireland and Australia.

Entitled “PRODIGAL SONGS”, Freddie’s latest album is a collection of songs about the power of love, the power of music, an observation on the history of Ireland over the last 100 years… and one song about a certain dog, and with a healthy inclusion of some rare covers.

Freddie moved to Sydney, Australia in March 2011 but continued to tour Ireland and the UK regularly. Since then he resided in New York City for some time and has now returned to Ireland. He is currently putting the finishing touches to his new album ‘One Heart Beating’ for a spring release. He will be touring in June and July 2018 where new songs will feature along with Freddie’s classics from his 40-year career as a principal in the orchestra of Irish folk and rock music.

