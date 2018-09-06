A day out with the Ducketts - Life in an Irish country mansion and how it came to a tragic end

The rambling old ruin of Duckett’s Grove mansion will be brought back to life bustling and vibrant, as it was for family and estate workers more than a century ago, for a special event this weekend.

Reel in the years and transport yourself back to the early 1900s and take this opportunity to see Duckett’s Grove Estate as it may have been in all its glory.

Across the weekend you can observe a fully functioning labourer’s cottage, the servant basement quarters, the blacksmith and stable area and see demonstrations of basket making, bread making, weaving, butter making, poaching and old time games.

Just for this weekend Duckett’s Grove will see the return of horse-drawn carriages, stabled horses, ponies and traps and cars used by the Duckett family.

Peel away the layers of history associated with this magnificent house in an exhibition of rare photos and family papers recalling the lives of the Ducketts and the scores of workers that kept the estate running - including gardeners, grooms and household and kitchen staff.

You can also learn about the unhappy and tragic end of the Duckett era.

Visitors can browse through an extensive array of artefacts and documents in this wonderful exhibition and partake in garden tours of the newly planted walled gardens.

Classical and traditional entertainment, Irish dancing and ceili music will appeal to both young and old. Croquet on the lawn, archery, orienteering with a traditional twist and traditional games will all keep the little ones entertained.

Get into the spirit of bygone days with prizes for the best dressed family, adult and child.

Admission €10 per person, children free. Book at www.carlowtoursim.com/ duckettsgrove or pay at the gate.

Duckett’s Grove, located at Kneestown near Carlow town, was the 18th, 19th and early 20th century home of the Duckett family, formerly at the centre of a 20,000 acre estate that has dominated the Carlow landscape for over 300 years.