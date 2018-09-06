Ballycallan movie night for park development

Come along for an evening of fun to the Children’s Movie Night in Ballycallan Hall on September 7 at 7pm in aid of the Tom Ryall Park Developments 2020.

Admission is €5. There will be a shop for the children and tea and coffee will be sold for the parents on the night.

Don’t forget to please bring your own cushion on the night.

All ages welcome so please spread the word to all families near and far.