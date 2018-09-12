Gig Guide for Kilkenny, August 12 - 18

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh & Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Jim Maher Story Teller & Seanchaí, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

No Name Junior Cert Disco, The Hub at Cillin Hill,

Night of Music in aid of The Sudan, Springhill Court Hotel, 9pm, €10.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green & Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Band & DJ Eddie Hughes Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: Bushmills, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7:30pm.

Druida Nua, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.

Friday

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Drops of Green & Acousticats Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, RadioStar & DJ Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Music, The Worlds End.

LB2, Left Bank.

Craic Pot, Brewery Corner, 9pm, €5.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Divil The Bit, Lanigan’s.

Switch, Left Bank, 10pm.

Saturday

Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Abbeyfolk & Roisin Dubh Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Party Night & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Music, The Worlds End.

Trad & DJ, Lanigan’s, 7pm.

Fishamble: Underneath, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €16/14.

Post Punk Podge, The Technohippies & Milktit, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm, €5.

John McNichol, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Engine Alley & The Wha, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre 9pm, €15.

Club 40, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 9:30pm, €10.

LB2, Left Bank.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ, Pumphouse.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

When We Were Young, Hackett’s Bar, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.

Engine Alley, Cleere's Theatre

Sunday

Fashion & Beauty for Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club, The Marquee at Mountain View, Ballyhale, 3pm.

Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.

Johnny Carroll, The Worlds End, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Generation 5 & Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 7pm.

Cherish The Ladies, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/18.

Gavin Carroll, The Front Room, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

The Kilkennys, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

DJs, Left Bank.

The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.

Monday

Monday Club, The Worlds End, 6pm.

Abbeyfolk & Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Social Dancing, Springhill Court Hotel, 9:30pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Abbeyfolk & Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Paris Texas, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Lake Productions Quiz Night, Orchard House, 8pm, €40 (team of four).

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Any day

Exhibition: I Smelled a Raw Recruit, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 7.

Exhibition: OBJ – Digital Handmade, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to November 11.

The Kilkenny IMC Cinema on the Gaol Road has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.