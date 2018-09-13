Kilkenny connections with the United States - Heritage Talk

A talk on early Kilkenny connections with the United States, originally delivered at Kilkenny Castle during Heritage Week, is to be repeated in Ballyragget today, September 13.

It will be given by Denis Bergin, a native of the parish, who has been involved in researching and promoting the life of James Hoban, the Callan-born architect of the White House, but will also feature other Kilkenny connections, including the work of a Ballyragget woman, Alice Lalor, who founded a famous convent in Washington DC.

Enitled 'In Search of James - and Alice', the talk will take place in the Canon Malone Hall at 7.30 p.m. and is open to all. Admission is free.



