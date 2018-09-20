Be a hero for Harry at his Truck & Tractor Run in Kilkenny

A truck and tractor run to raise funds for a three year old boy who is heading into his third heart surgery, will take place next week.



Harry Hughes, who lives in Freshford with his mam, dad and big sister Hollie, was born with Hyper Plastic left heart Syndrome.



At four days old Harry had a heart attack, within the week Harry had his first open heart surgery. Since, he has undergone a second surgery.



Harry, who celebrated his third birthday last week, loves trucks and tractors.



A Truck and Tractor Run for Harry will take place on Sunday, September 30. Entry is €25 per vehicle and registration is from 11am at Freshford Village Hall. The drive begins at 1pm.

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/ heros-for-harry