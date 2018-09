Conahy Book Club returns after its summer break on this Friday, September 21, meeting at Castle Durrow at 7.30pm.

Books read over the summer to review include “Eleanor Oliphant is Absolutely Fine” by Gail Honeyman and “The Missing Ones” by Patrica Gibney.

All new members encouraged and welcomed. Contact Annmarie Feehan on 087 6660451 for further information.