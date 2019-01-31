Fundraising walk for Johnstown Playground and Sensory Garden

A fundraising walk in aid of the proposed playground will take place on Sunday, February 3.



This is an annual event which starts from the home of Michael and Anita Sweeney and goes up the Spa Hill, down the horse gallops and back through farm roads to Sweeneys.



Permission has been kindly given by the landowners. With good weather the walk should be enjoyable.

Refreshments will be served at Sweeneys on return and also a raffle and spot prizes.



Donations of cakes and treats will be most welcome and may be dropped off at Sweeneys. Looking forward to your support.