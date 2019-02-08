Something for everyone at the Tipperariana Book Fair

Tipperariana 2019 Book Fair (Ireland’s Premier Annual Book Fair) will be held on Sunday February 10 from 2 to 6pm at Fethard Ballroom in County Tipperary.



Admission €2. Books of all types and shapes, from valuable antiquarian books to modern “pulp fiction” paperbacks.



There will be a café on the premises. Contact Terry Cunningham on 087 9305232 or email bookfair@fethard.com. www.tipperariana.com.