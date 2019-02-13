Kilkenny Gig Guide: February 13 - 20, 2018

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Kilkenny Valentine Night Dinner, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 7.30pm, €30.

Reeling in the Showband Years, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €31.

Moonlight Drama Group: Nano, Thomastown Concert Hall, 8pm, €10.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Damian Carroll and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

For the Love of the Village, Newpark Hotel, 7.30pm, €25.

Galentine’s Celebration, Butler House, 7.30pm, €39.

Moonlight Drama Group: Nano, Thomastown Concert Hall, 8pm, €10.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Marble City Hawks Table Quiz, JB Burke’s Bar, 8.30pm, €20 (table of four).

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.

Blackbird and Crow with Richie Healy, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Wildfire and DJ Eoin B, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Coffee Morning, Thomastown Community Centre, 12pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Eddi Reader, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €22.

Moonlight Drama Group: Nano, Thomastown Concert Hall, 8pm, €10.

Barn Owl Players: Love Hearts, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Johnny Scully, Home Rule Club.

The Artisanals, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller's, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Kilkenny Record Fair, Brewery Corner, 11am.

Film: Back to the Future 2, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €4.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Ballad and Folk, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Gowran Pantomime Society: Cinderella, Gowran Parish Hall, 8pm, €12/10/8.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.