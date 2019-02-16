Conahy Heritage Society planning memorials

Conahy Heritage Society will hold a meeting in Conahy Hall on Monday next, February 18 at 8pm.



A number of events are planned, including the World War 1 memorial to Conahy men in The Great War and also Fr Albert Bibby, whose mother was a Coogan from Toor Beg and is buried in Conahy, and Canon William Carrigan, who wrote The History and Antiquities of the Diocese of Ossory, and had served as a Curate in Conahy.



The lectern in Kilmacar graveyard and its unveiling will also be discussed.



This meeting will be the Society's AGM, so a good attendance is expected and it would be nice to see some new faces.