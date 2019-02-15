Bennettsbridge Community Development AGM

Bennettsbridge Community Development Group will hold their AGM on Tuesday, February 19 at 8.30pm in the Hall.



One of the main items on the agenda is the future management structure of the community playground.



The Community Development Group was set up in 2011 and the aim of the group was the improvement of amenities in the village.



Projects completed to date include the development of the community playground in 2013 and renovation of the community Hall, completed in 2014. All are very welcome.