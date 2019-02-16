South Kilkenny Historical Society AGM will take place in the Parish Hall, Mullinavat at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 21.

Tea and refreshments will be served from 7.15pm.



The AGM will be followed by a Radharc television documentary, ‘Kilkenny 685’, which dates from January 1966 and deals with the voluntary social services under the leadership of Dr Peter Birch, former Bishop of Ossory.



The Society is taking bookings for a coach trip on Saturday, May 18 to Athy Heritage Centre Museum, Duckett's Grove and Huntington Castle.



Cost is €50 for non members, which includes a 3- course evening meal in Toughers, Carlow.



The Athy Heritage Centre and Museum in Co Kildare is a valuable resource and tourist attraction for visitors interested in discovering more about local Irish history.

Visitors can follow the exploits of the famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton at the only permanent exhibition devoted to Shackleton.

Highlights include an original sledge and harness from his Antarctic expeditions, a 15-foot model of Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, an exhibition of unique Shackleton family photographs and an audiovisual display featuring

Frank Hurley’s original film footage of the Endurance expedition.

Footage of the 1903 Gordon Bennett motor race, one of the first car races in the world, is also on display.

Other exhibitions cover topics like World War One, the Grand Canal, historical Norman settlements in the area and the effects of the Great Famine and the Irish Rebellion of 1798.

Duckett's Grove is a ruined 19th-century great house and former estate in County Carlow.

Belonging to the Duckett family, it was formerly at the centre of a 12,000-acre estate

that dominated the landscape of the area for hundreds of years.

Huntington Castle, Co Carlow, also known as Clonegal Castle, was built in 1625.

The structure was originally a “plantation castle”, used for defensive purposes during the plantation of the area in the early 17th century.