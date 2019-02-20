Coffee Morning and Recycle Event in Kilmoganny

‘Keeping it Delightful, Coffee Morning and Recycle Event’ in St Eoghans Centre, Kilmoganny, 10.30am to 1pm, Tuesday, February 26. Cost €5.



This is a community coffee morning with a difference.



There is space for recycling, exchanging or just giving away delightful items that are no longer needed.



A great opportunity to de clutter and /or find a new treasure. ‘Books, bags, belts, jugs, pictures, vases, ornaments, jigsaws, jewellery, tools, etc. No clothes please.



Everyone welcome. Sit, relax, chat, make a community jigsaw.



All donations of cakes, buns and biscuits appreciated. All funds raised will go to local charities L’Arche and St Joseph’s Home