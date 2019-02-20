Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 20-26, 2019

Wednesday

Dabbledoo Kids Music Workshop, Watergate Theatre, 11am, €11/6.

Kilkenny Chamber President’s Lunch, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 12.30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Gowran Pantomime Society: Cinderella, Gowran Parish Hall, 8pm, €12/10/8.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Orlando, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/14.

Decadent Theatre: Port Authority, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €10.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Colm Cahill and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Joe Daly Magic Show, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €11.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Gowran Pantomime Society: Cinderella, Gowran Parish Hall, 8pm, €12/10/8.

Amy Montgomery Band and Jamie Olober Gibney, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Comedy: Chris Kent, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Street Improv, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Kilkennys and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Saturday

Eoin Coogan and Giovanni Agostini Workshop, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €31/16.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Irish Pony Club Black Tie Ball, Newpark Hotel, 6pm, €55.

Blue Light Ball, Hotel Kilkenny, 7pm,

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Bowling Benefit, KBowl, 8pm, €60 (team of six).

Gowran Pantomime Society: Cinderella, Gowran Parish Hall, 8pm, €12/10/8.

Eoin Coogan and Giovanni Agostini Concert, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €16.

Piltown GAA LipSync Battles, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, €20.

Clare O’ Riordan John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €10.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 9pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

John Cassidy, Home Rule Club, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Gowran Pantomime Society: Cinderella, Gowran Parish Hall, 3pm, €12/10/8.

Film: Back to the Future 3, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €8/4.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

GaelSpraoi Cois Feoire, Kilkenny Education Centre, 7pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10:30pm.



Tuesday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller's, 6pm.

GaelSpraoi Cois Feoire, Kilkenny Education Centre, 7pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.



Any Day

Exhibition: A Romantic Trilogy, Mermaid Gallery, Inistioge, to March 9.

Exhibition: While I Was Walking by Alan McSweeney, Castlecomer Library, to March 9.

Exhibition: Ethereal & Neon by Sonja Horgan, Watergate Theatre, to February 28.

Exhibition: A Question of Love, Blackbird Gallery, to March 23.

Exhibition: Spitting Image, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, to March 3.