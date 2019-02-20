Hudson Taylor to headline Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival

We love our live music in this county and two big names are now set to join the local listings.

Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival has not only confirmed a date for its 2019 event but also the headlining act. Hudson Taylor will grace the stage at Erin’s Own GAA Club grounds on Saturday, August 3.

DJ Welshy is also back and more announcements are due by the team.

The Stunning

Meanwhile, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre has confirmed it will play host to The Stunning, also on August 3. The outdoor venue had already named Finbar Furey for a July 6 appearance.