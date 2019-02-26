Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 27 - March 5, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

GaelSpraoi Cois Feoire, Kilkenny Education Centre, 7pm.

John Needs Pembro Progressive 25s Tournament, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

GaelSpraoi Cois Feoire, Kilkenny Education Centre, 7pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Cois Nore Fashion Show, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 7.30pm, €20.

Isla Grant, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €33.20.

Bat the Father Rabbit the Son, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €17/15.

Table Quiz, Ryan’s Bar, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

El Pocho CaliMex and the se7en inch collective, Brewery Corner, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

KMS Table Quiz, Stephens Barracks, 8pm, €20 (table of four).

Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €24/22.

The Wha & Ten OUnce Mouse, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.

Temple Street Table Quiz, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm, €40 (table of four).

First Friday Session, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Electrix and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.

Sweet Freedom, Ryan’s Bar, 10.30pm.

Saturday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Mario Rosenstock, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm, €35.

Jason Byrne, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €24.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm.

The Savage Jim Breen and Lemoncello, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €10.

Johnny Carroll, Home Rule Club.

The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

The White Walkers, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Bazza, Brogan’s Bar, 11pm.

Sunday

Stabat Mater, St Canice's Cathedral, 3.30pm, €15/12.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Cult Theatre Table Quiz, Brewery Corner, 6pm, €20 (per team).

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

The Man in Black, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26/23.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.

The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9.30pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Kilkenny Film Club: Don’t Look Now, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €8.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Any day

Exhibition: A Romantic Trilogy, Mermaid Gallery, Inistioge, to March 9.

Exhibition: While I Was Walking by Alan McSweeney, Castlecomer Library, to March 9.

Exhibition: Ethereal & Neon by Sonja Horgan, Watergate Theatre, to February 28.

Exhibition: A Question of Love, Blackbird Gallery, to March 23.

Exhibition: Spitting Image, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, to Sunday.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages.